International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.