International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

