International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,010 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

