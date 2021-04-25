Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

