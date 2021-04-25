Intersect Capital LLC Invests $318,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $203.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

