Intersect Capital LLC Sells 849 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

