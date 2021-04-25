Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $259.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comments


