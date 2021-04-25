Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.58 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

