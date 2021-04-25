Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $750.10 and its 200-day moving average is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.