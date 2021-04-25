Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

