IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $205.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.93. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

