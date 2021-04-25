IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

