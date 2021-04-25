IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.
IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.
NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.