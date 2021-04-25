iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,941,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 442,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,369,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 136,190 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 848,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 100,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

