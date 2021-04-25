iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,075,000 after purchasing an additional 189,936 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,891,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 940,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

