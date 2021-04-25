iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

