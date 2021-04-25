iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

