iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.