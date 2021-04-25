iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 33.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

