iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. 261,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,500. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

