Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.74. 662,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,070. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

