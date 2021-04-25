Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,450. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.