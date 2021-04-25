Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

TXN traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $188.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

