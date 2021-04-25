Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CSX by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 18,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $103.11. 3,182,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.