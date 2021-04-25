Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 48,688,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

