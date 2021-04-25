Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,135,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

