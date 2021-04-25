Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.