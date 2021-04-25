Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.19. The company has a market cap of £85.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

