JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

