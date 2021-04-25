JMP Securities Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $145.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

