Joe Allanson Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

