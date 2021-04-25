JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Horizon Global worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

