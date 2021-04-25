JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Viasat worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,384.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

