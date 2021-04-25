JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.