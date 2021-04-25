JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.