Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JUPW) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 28th

Jupiter Wellness’ (NASDAQ:JUPW) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Jupiter Wellness had issued 933,333 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $7.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 0.08% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.