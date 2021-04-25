K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $6.24 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

