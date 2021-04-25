Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720,000.00

Analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $720,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $900,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $13.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 1,766,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.