KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0003

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $129.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003608 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00108934 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

