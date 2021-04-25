Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

