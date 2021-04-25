Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.04.

