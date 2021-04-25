Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00311003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

