Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,375 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $33.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

