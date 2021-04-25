Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €675.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €644.58 ($758.33).

Kering stock opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €595.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €574.22.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

