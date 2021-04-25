KeyCorp Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.61 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.