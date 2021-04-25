KeyCorp Weighs in on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:ABM opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,674.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

