KeyCorp Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

