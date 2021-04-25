Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 293.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

