Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

