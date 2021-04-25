Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.08

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

