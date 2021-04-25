Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +28% (implying $194.8 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.08 on Friday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

